Letter: Great Northern legacy can be lovingly preserved

At present time, the Great Northern grain elevator demolition proceeds slowly. Our historical building may disappear. With the existing fallen bricks and possibly more, the residents of Buffalo could have a souvenir. The bricks could be sold to residents for a fee of $1 each.

In the future, if a historical building or one selected by the preservationists were being restored, as an example, Buffalo residents might donate their bricks and the “new” building would be named the Great Northern. Then the memory would remain.