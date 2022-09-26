Letter: Great Northern is proving to be structurally sound

I visited the site of the Great Northern soon after the wind storm. I saw what I expected, based on the wind direction and the orientation of the building. Bricks were scattered around the north end of the building where the gaping hole was located, opposite to where the wind pressure was happening. It seems all the brick skin that bore the brunt of the 75 mph winds is intact. That suggests that whatever mechanism was used to brace the tall brick wall worked exceptionally, except for part of the north wall that was sucked out by the negative pressure.
If shingles blow off my roof, I might expect a citation requiring me to repair my roof, but not suggesting I tear down my house. Archer Daniels Midland has been a negligent property owner for decades. They got a pass.
Meanwhile the demolition work has begun. Even now, with conscious damage being inflicted, it would take less time and money to repair and stabilize the structure than to bring it down. It was built to stand. City fathers take heed. What doesn’t bend breaks.
Kevin Connors
Snyder