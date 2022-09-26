Letter: Great Northern is proving to be structurally sound

I visited the site of the Great Northern soon after the wind storm. I saw what I expected, based on the wind direction and the orientation of the building. Bricks were scattered around the north end of the building where the gaping hole was located, opposite to where the wind pressure was happening. It seems all the brick skin that bore the brunt of the 75 mph winds is intact. That suggests that whatever mechanism was used to brace the tall brick wall worked exceptionally, except for part of the north wall that was sucked out by the negative pressure.