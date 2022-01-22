Letter: Great Northern grain elevator debacle teaches us to be prepared

The gaping hole in the Great Northern elevator exposed much more than its interior steel bins. It exposed how Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) made little if any attempt to secure, preserve and protect this designated local landmark. They requested a number of demolition permits since acquiring the property and an emergency demo permit, in December, when Mother Nature exposed what deplorable stewards they have been for more than two decades.

The windstorm also exposed the continued ignorance of the Brown administration’s policy of “ask and you shall receive” when it comes to issuing demolition permits. This latest one comes less than two years after the mayor’s office issued a permit to Sinatra and Company for the demolition of the historic Flemish Revival house at 184 West Utica St. Apparently, this administration has not yet realized that these historic properties are part of every Western New Yorker’s heritage and that big companies, overzealous developers, and a solitary judge, lacking preservation experience, should not be the ones controlling Western New York’s built environment. While their contributions may influence City Hall, the outcry of the people living in this area should not be ignored – particularly when there are proposed reuse plans and perspective interested buyers.