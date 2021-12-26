Letter: Great Northern Elevator may have found its savior

When the cobblestone streets at Canalside that supposedly no longer existed were found, I remember Tim Tielman dancing for joy on the newly uncovered slate sidewalk. It’s how we all should feel about developer Doug Jemal’s offer to buy and restore the Great Northern grain elevator.

The ongoing effort to preserve the remarkable edifices of Buffalo’s history has not been easy. When I learned that this historic elevator was about to be torn down, I thought here we go again. It reminded me of a presentation in City Hall during a conference held here by the National Trust for Historic Preservation that was punctuated with groans from the audience as pictures of magnificent buildings we have seen fit to demolish appeared on the screen.

Years ago when the last “flat-top” laker, Kinsman Independent was facing decommissioning, the National Park Service had just established the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. I met with the Service’s local representative and urged that the ship be docked next to the Great Northern in order to create a one-of-a-kind interactive museum – a perfect bookend to the Corridor. It was not what they had in mind.