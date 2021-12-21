Letter: Great Northern elevator faces unwarranted harm

Once again Buffalo is confronted with an insult to its dignity as a great city. Where Archer Daniels Midland sees a liability, others here and around the world see the Great Northern grain elevator as an incomparable asset. No other shed style grain elevator of this magnitude exists anywhere on Earth. As a monument of the early industrial era, it ranks with the Stanley Dock Tobacco Warehouse (1901) in Liverpool and the Battersea Power Station (1929) in London both of which are regarded as two of the largest brick buildings on the planet.