Letter: Great Northern elevator faces unwarranted harm

Once again Buffalo is confronted with an insult to its dignity as a great city. Where Archer Daniels Midland sees a liability, others here and around the world see the Great Northern grain elevator as an incomparable asset. No other shed style grain elevator of this magnitude exists anywhere on Earth. As a monument of the early industrial era, it ranks with the Stanley Dock Tobacco Warehouse (1901) in Liverpool and the Battersea Power Station (1929) in London both of which are regarded as two of the largest brick buildings on the planet.
The Great Northern (1898), however, excels both of them for the sheer magnitude of its brick walls, surely among the largest expanse of brick surfaces on any structure in existence. Its monumental enclosed volume is a tribute to the skill and daring of a former generation of Buffalo brick craftsmen. The Battersea Power Station (a classified British landmark) and the Stanley Dock (a World Heritage UNESCO Site) have been saved and repurposed and attracted international attention for the success of their revival.
Let us hope that the Great Northern will join them and the other eight structures (including Poland’s 13th century Malbork Castle) that are generally ranked as the world’s 10 largest brick buildings.
Francis Kowsky
Fellow
Society of Architectural Historians
SUNY Distinguished Professor Emeritus
Buffalo