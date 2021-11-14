Letter: 'Great Man' theory explains much of history

Michael Gerson, in a recent column, takes issue with a new biography of Winston Churchill, calling him out for various misjudgments and bigotries. He rightfully asserts that the man should be judged more on his enormous accomplishments over more than a half-century of public service rather than his admitted missteps. This got me to thinking about the Great Man or Woman Theory of History.

Consider:

* Without Churchill, Britain would have folded like France in 1940 before the Nazi onslaught.

* Without FDR, the U.S. would have remained in its isolationist shell, the fate of Europe be damned.

* Without Truman's support and recognition of the new State of Israel (against the vehement opposition of his own State Department) the country may have succumbed to the Arab invasion at its birth.

* Without Eisenhower, enjoy the drive on Route 5 through the towns and villages of Central New York on your way to Albany.

* Without Rockefeller, no SUNY.

* Without LBJ, there would be no Voting Rights Act to serve as a template for those wishing to preserve and expand the right to vote in the face of numerous attempts by state legislatures to curtail it.