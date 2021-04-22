Letter: Great Lakes Cheese is taking advantage

Great Lakes Cheese is threatening to leave Allegany County if we don’t concede. Using eminent domain is an example of government power against a private citizen. In this perverse situation the property in question produces 3,000 tons of feed per year, on the most fertile land in New York State. Without it would cause serious financial and environmental burdens to Mallard Dairy.

Cavalierly telling the farmer he will “single handedly ruin the dairy industry in Western New York” and forcing the residents of Cuba to make up for GLC’s poor investment practices to their current plant is outrageous. Is the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency comfortable leaving yet another empty building in Cuba? Is this how we want our government to “work for us”, by seizing a private business property then give it to a billion-dollar private corporation who won’t pay any school or property taxes for 15 years?

The public benefit to Allegany County residents is minimal – a more efficient plant will not afford more jobs; it will make it easier for the corporation to make money faster. Each business has its own multiplier, each business employs local residents and each business is rooted in agriculture. However, only one business is using threats and government force to get what they want. While the other business has donated time and money into environmental restoration in Allegany County.