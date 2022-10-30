Letter: Grave situation is brewing or November election day

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls will soon emerge from their dark places. Few believe they actually exist; the fantasy is what makes Halloween fun. But in fact there are some truly frightening entities roaming the planet and we have a large number of them lurking right here in the United States. Be afraid. Be very afraid of the terror about to be unleashed by many in the GOP and its army of goons and synchophantoms as they go about threatening the very existence of our liberties and freedoms through trickery and subterfuge. There will be no treats.

And you will know when they are lying. It’s whenever they open the gaping maw revealing the black hole from which all truth, fairness and justice are swallowed never again to see the light of day. These ghouls in human form will slink forth to summon the demon pumpkin from whom they derive their power. But to attain the power, they must swear total fealty and cast off any trace of integrity and shame. Once they gain control all hell will break loose. Their leader’s coup attempt was only a precursor to the disasters that lie ahead.

Disruption of every facet of life will occur with no repercussions. They take but never give and losses will be staggering. Their targets will be anything that helps keep the wheels of democracy turning. With help from an ensconced Extreme Court their every whim will become law enforced by right wing militias and emboldened “Christian” white supremacists wearing white sheets with silly pointy hats. Book burning, in essence, will return completing the dumbing-down of the populous. And voting? Forget it. So enjoy your Halloween this year. The scariest date will be Nov. 8.

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda