Letter: Gratitude to those who sacrificed for country

April 1, 1968 was my first day in Vietnam, April Fool’s Day. How appropriate. I was 19 years old and was about to begin to witness a year of death and destruction. I was one of the lucky ones to return one year and 20 days later April 21, 1969.

When I returned home to South Buffalo, I reunited with many of my neighborhood friends who proudly served their country. Many returned still teenagers with the scars and memories of combat in Southeast Asia. Many suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder that was not understood back in the 1970s.

Now in my 70s, I look back and I see all the missing veterans from the old neighborhood who have passed before their time. Timmy shot four times and survived returned home and struggled for years before his untimely passing. Fitz, my friend and Marine Corps partner, survived Khe Sanh as a machine gunner also passed within a year after coming home. RIP Fitz.

Now many more neighborhood veterans have been dying for over 50 years from the elephant in the room, Agent Orange. Our government sent us off to war and we served proudly yet we were betrayed as teenage warriors.