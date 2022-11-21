Letter: Gratifying to see more women in sports media

During my formative years and for most of my life, sports reporting and broadcasting have been almost exclusively the domain of men. Happily, for some time now, more and more women are very capably stepping up to share these roles. I’d like to give a hearty shout out to Rachel Lenzi and Katherine Fitzgerald, two outstanding Buffalo News sportswriters whose articles I look forward to and enjoy reading. Also must give a nod to the numerous talented sports reporters on local evening news channels and the superb work they do on a daily basis

Women sideline reporters have become a regular part of NFL and college football telecasts, and Jessica Mendoza has been a commentator on ESPN Sunday night baseball games. It’s gratifying to see the inroads women have made into what was long a good old boys network of sports media and participation.

It’s also great to see women referees in the NFL and NBA, and hopefully we’ll soon see females serving as officials in the NHL and as umpires in major league baseball. While it’s understandable that women can’t realistically compete with men at an equal level in professional sports, their ability to coach, manage, report on and officiate sporting events is topnotch, welcome and overdue.

Michael Scully

Williamsville