Letter: Grant will enhance Main Street corridor

The federal Department of Transportation released the full list of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program grant recipients on Aug. 11. Congratulations to the City of Buffalo for winning a $25 million grant under this program.

These program’s grants will help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and inter modal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable.

Proposed projects were evaluated based several criteria including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair and mobility and community connectivity. Consideration was also given to how projects would improve accessibility for all travelers, improve supply chain efficiency, support racial equity and economic growth.

The City of Buffalo will use these funds to finance improving a 2.5-mile corridor of Main Street into a multimodal complete streets. The project will improve safety through decreased emergency response times. It will also expand non-motorized transportation options for the traveling public by creating a dedicated cycle track with smart bicycle signal sensors. The cycle track will allow for safer and more efficient bicycle travel to major employment centers along the corridor, providing economic benefits and connecting people to jobs.

Larry Penner

Great Neck