The Buffalo Bills once again ended the season on a disappointing note along with a handful of excuses of why they can’t win the big game. This is a team that was predicted by sports writers all over the country to make it to or win the Super Bowl and once again they came up empty. Excuses such as “running out of gas,” “overcoming obstacles” or “just not having it that day” no longer fly for the hard-working fans who spend hundreds of dollars to see them play.