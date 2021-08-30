Letter: Grandkids learn a lesson about honest Buffalonians

A nice afternoon at Woodlawn Beach ended with some frantic searching in the sand for my key fob. I and my four grandchildren gave up after a bit and decided to call for a rescue extra key delivery from my son and husband. We sat in the shade of the parking lot and the 11-year-old just knew someone found it and kept it!

Having more experience with the people of Buffalo, I knew better. I told him that if someone happened upon it, they would surely hand it in. As our rescue team arrived at the entrance gate, they explained that they were only here to deliver keys to a stranded family. The fee taker smiled and said that someone indeed had found a fob and the ranger was bringing it over momentarily. It was a great lesson for my grandkids to witness, a nice way to end a beautiful day in Buffalo.