Letter: Grand Rapids shooting demonstrates poor policing

According to a 2020 report from an organization called Mapping Police Violence there were 121 killings from traffic stops by police in 2020. In addition, a disproportionate amount of those killed were people of color. In fact, the report stated that it was four times more likely those killed were of color other than white from a traffic stop.

The most recent incident of a shooting by a police officer stopping the car of a man of color occurred on April 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Patrick Lyoya was killed after a traffic stop. He and the police officer struggled on the ground, following a foot chase. He and the police officer, who can be heard on video demanding Lyoya release the officer’s Taser, struggled. An independent autopsy confirmed Lyoya “was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer while facedown on the ground,” according to the Associated Press.

I believe that the killing was a senseless event that would not have occurred if the officer had not chased him. He could have scared the heck out of the driver by shooting one shot of his gun into the air or into the tire of the man’s car. The loud gunshot may have stopped the man’s running. Even if the man didn’t stop, what did it matter? The officer had his car. Eventually, they would have caught him and charged him with driving with an illegal license. By the officer running and catching this man the inevitable occurs, a fight where someone or both of them would be hurt or killed.

The bottom line is that there was an unnecessary death of a man who may have committed a minor car infraction of an illegal license and punishable by a fine or taking away a driver’s license. When are police departments going to instill in their officers at all costs on any minor infraction to avoid a physical confrontation, even if it means the accused escapes?

Joseph Borzelliere

East Amherst