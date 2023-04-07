For years our legal system has been questioned about arrests. The judicial system certainly has its faults. As there have been questionable arrests over the years based on race, religion and creed. But objectively speaking, the legal course must prevail. Our 45th president is no different than any of us when it comes to due course. This indictment is not about political stances or retribution. It’s about a grand jury looking at evidence and finding there is not enough evidence to indict. That’s precisely why a grand jury was appointed. Which was to relieve any political attachment to this once in lifetime proceeding.