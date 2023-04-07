For years our legal system has been questioned about arrests. The judicial system certainly has its faults. As there have been questionable arrests over the years based on race, religion and creed. But objectively speaking, the legal course must prevail. Our 45th president is no different than any of us when it comes to due course. This indictment is not about political stances or retribution. It’s about a grand jury looking at evidence and finding there is not enough evidence to indict. That’s precisely why a grand jury was appointed. Which was to relieve any political attachment to this once in lifetime proceeding.
The grand jury plays an important role in white-collar criminal matters. It has two main functions: to investigate and to protect citizens against unfounded criminal prosecutions. In its investigative capacity, a grand jury can subpoena documents and witnesses. Which could or could not lead to an indictment. It’s meant to screen out weak cases and protect defendants from facing trial based on unfounded charges. The criminal justice system generally requires the prosecutor to establish that probable cause exists to support their charges. Why should anyone who is suspected of a crime or crimes not be held accountable? The legal system should do its due course and allow this defendant, like any other defendant, to have his opportunity to prove his innocence.
People are also reading…
John Vaccaro
Lockport