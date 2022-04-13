Letter: Grand Island residents’ concerns are justified

I would like to respond to an editorial published on March 20 titled “The housing squeeze.” My name was mentioned regarding development on Grand Island. I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate several other concerns regarding said development.

First, let us clarify development is inevitable. To some degree, concern lies with overdevelopment and irresponsible development in any given area, Grand Island or otherwise. A major concern for Grand Island is, of course, traffic, simply because we are an island, dependent on bridges for access to, for lack of a better word, the mainland.

Commercial space is another serious consideration. There are already numerous empty commercial spaces on Grand Island; why not utilize these spaces before considering a large development with even more? Why not initiate a mandate, a time limit that a property can remain out of use before it must be removed, possibly returned to green space? If that is not a viable option, why not impose a “blight” tax – if a building is left empty for a certain time period, say two years, the owner will have to pay a higher or additional tax? Perhaps that would give developers pause and hinder the proliferation of developments with unneeded and unused commercial space.

And last, but not least, but of equal or more importance, where there is development, there is the loss of green space and wildlife habitat, which is why irresponsible development must be controlled.

Yes, Grand Island is one of the few places locally with large areas of underdeveloped land, but for how long? Yes, money and taxes are certainly a consideration, but when is enough, enough?

Yes, there is a real need for affordable housing, but where is the balance, where is the compromise between development and preservation? Difficult questions, yes, but one that must be addressed before, as one resident put it, “they won’t be happy until Grand Island (any town) is one big slab of concrete.”

Town Boards must listen to their constituents and stop selling their towns off to the highest bidder.

Wendy Peters

Grand Island