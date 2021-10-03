Letter: Grand Island deserves world-class botanical garden

During a recent trip we visited the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, an exquisite 300-plus acre garden begun by a group of volunteers in the 1990s. They acquired the property and over the years it has become a well-attended destination for all ages.

The breakfast conversation on our last day shifted to concern regarding the clearing of hundreds of acres of woodlands and wetlands in our hometown of Grand Island. The four of us are keenly aware of the negative impact of deforestation and habitat destruction.

Right now a heavily wooded 200-plus acre site with extensive wetlands is being cleared of trees and brush for an approved mixed-use development. In addition, one of the largest warehouses in the region is planned for a similar 200-plus acre site and is currently in the environmental review process.