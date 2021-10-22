Letter: Granato must change mentality of Sabres

I have been a Buffalo Sabres fan and season ticket holder for some 30 years. I am bracing myself for another dumpster fire season for the Buffalo Sabres with no playoffs for what would be 11 years.
I expect a Buffalo Sabres team that already traded Sam Reinhart and eventually will trade Jack Eichel to be dominated by most opponents. I can’t imagine this team winning more than 20 games and it’s likely they could lose 60 or more.
While I agree with Buffalo getting younger this season, the team’s skill level has been further diminished.
The biggest reason the Buffalo Sabres lose so often hasn’t always been about skill and speed. They lose because they have lacked the strength. Buffalo constantly gets outmuscled, overpowered for the puck(turnovers), losing battles along the boards down low and in the front of the net. Buffalo defensemen constantly struggle to force opposing forwards off the puck and allow them to sit sometimes all alone in the crease for easy goals.
For the last 10 years, Buffalo has played perimeter hockey which doesn’t work let alone win in today’s NHL. The problem with perimeter hockey is that offensive chances come mostly from outside – not in close at the net. I believe teams like Buffalo which have played this way for too long has been laughably easy for opponents to defend and makes life very simple for their goalie. When the Buffalo Sabres don’t go to the net and stay there consistently, opposing goalies can easily read, anticipate and frankly know the Sabres forwards’ every move even before they do. Most goalies are too big and too good. If they can easily see shots coming, you’re not beating them.
I hope Buffalo Sabres Coach Don Granato can really change this team’s mentality. If Buffalo can become a team that battles down low and goes to the net consistently, perhaps this is a start to winning the hearts, minds and the respect of jaded Sabres fans. For this season, I just want the Buffalo Sabres to be a tough out every game.
Marcus Costello
Kenmore