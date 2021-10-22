Letter: Granato must change mentality of Sabres

I have been a Buffalo Sabres fan and season ticket holder for some 30 years. I am bracing myself for another dumpster fire season for the Buffalo Sabres with no playoffs for what would be 11 years.

I expect a Buffalo Sabres team that already traded Sam Reinhart and eventually will trade Jack Eichel to be dominated by most opponents. I can’t imagine this team winning more than 20 games and it’s likely they could lose 60 or more.

While I agree with Buffalo getting younger this season, the team’s skill level has been further diminished.

The biggest reason the Buffalo Sabres lose so often hasn’t always been about skill and speed. They lose because they have lacked the strength. Buffalo constantly gets outmuscled, overpowered for the puck(turnovers), losing battles along the boards down low and in the front of the net. Buffalo defensemen constantly struggle to force opposing forwards off the puck and allow them to sit sometimes all alone in the crease for easy goals.