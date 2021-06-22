Letter: Granato deserves to be allowed to stay in Buffalo

I am a former longtime resident of Western New York and I recently met Don Granato, the Sabres interim head coach, unexpectedly at a recreational event. I didn’t initially recognize him due to the mask wearing. As we got into a quick conversation about Buffalo and the Sabres what first struck me was how genuine and positive a person he is. What later became obvious was his desire for the Sabres players to excel, the organization to achieve their goals as a team and how he is a very dedicated and caring person. Long story short … out of the kindness of his heart, Granato delivered a personal gift to my ailing father after learning of his condition and that he was a dedicated lifelong Sabres fan.