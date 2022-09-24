 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grain elevators outlive usefulness to taxpayers

I heard enough about the Great Northern grain elevator. It belongs to Archer Daniels Midland and it is their right to tear it down. We have enough grain elevators on the waterfront; the Concrete, Superior Pool, Kellogg, Marine, Lake & Rail, American, Electric, Frontier, Standard and the C.T. Only two of them are being used.

The rest sit idle as monuments of decay. They are dangerous open buildings left to rot. I, as a former member of Local 1286 Longshoremen’s union, worked at six of them in my 55 years on the waterfront. Tear them down, save a couple for show and tell.

Who is paying taxes on all these white elephants that are still left?

William Brehm Jr.

Hamburg

