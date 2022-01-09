Letter: Grain elevator demolition destroys part of our history

As an ADM shareholder living in the Western New York region, I respectfully make the request that Archer Daniels Midland not demolish the ADM owned Great Northern Grain Elevator located in Buffalo.

Although recently damaged by wind, local engineers have indicated that this last of its kind in the United States grain elevator can be saved. The grain elevator, built in 1897, is historically significant and is a beloved icon in Buffalo, Western New York and the nation.

ADM’s reputation will be damaged here in the Buffalo area and nationally if ADM destroys this fine, historical building. At least one interested party has indicated that he would purchase the building at a fair market value and keep in place for future usage.

Let’s do the right thing and save this historic building.

Robert McLaughlin

Tonawanda