The affinity of the former president for the tools of governance available to autocratic leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un is well documented. I assume the former president has noted in the I am Your Retribution chapter of his authoritarian rule playbook, Putin’s techniques for handling loyalists, such as the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, who step out of line. A bit of advice for the likes of Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, and Marjorie Taylor Greene – be careful what you wish for.