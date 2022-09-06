Letter: Graham cannot deny his destructive words

Is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) in “predicting” “riots in the streets” if the federal government prosecutes Donald Trump, actually calling for and supporting this illegal behavior?

Is he saying that if the candidate you support loses an election you are justified in trying to overthrow the U.S. government as supporters tried on Jan.6, 2021? And that he will support that candidate who called for the riot, and the rioters?

Is he saying that if federal authorities catch that same losing candidate red handed in possession of stolen documents, including some that are top secret, that belong to the United States and he is prosecuted, people are justified in rioting?

For any American to support this kind of thinking is unconscionable. For a United States Senator, who swore an oath “to protect, defend and preserve the constitution of the United States” is despicable.

Loren Eastmer

Caneadea