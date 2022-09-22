Letter: Graduation change puts students at a disadvantage

Let’s examine the implications of New York State’s modification of the criteria for high school graduation. Those who do not pass a Regents exam may now earn a “local” diploma.

Many students will graduate without having developed the skill sets necessary to earn a living. They may be functionally illiterate, but will have a piece of paper signifying nothing more than attendance. Statistically, New York can claim that our graduation rate has increased.

Unless we are committed to addressing the underlying social determinants that impinge upon our students’ ability to receive a quality education, those who are most at risk in our communities are doomed to a cycle of poverty and disenfranchisement in perpetuity. It’s a sad commentary.

Stuart Angert

Amherst