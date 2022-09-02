Letter: Governor should transfer Outer Harbor land to parks

It’s hard to stop a runaway train, but we are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to do it …

Gov. Cuomo misguidedly transferred the Outer Harbor on Lake Erie to the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. when it rightly should have been transferred to the office of New York State Parks. The Outer Harbor is public land on Lake Erie that would significantly benefit the city and its residents the most by being used as a buffer park/preserve.

A well-designed waterfront park/preserve will do far more to elevate property values and increase the tax base for our city at a far lower cost than an amphitheater and parking lot that will be unused most of the year and will incur greater maintenance costs. The immediate economic impact of a park/preserve for our city is unquestionably superior. Many other venues for large concerts already exist in Western New York. It’s short-sighted to dedicate a city/state owned property for the economic benefit of a few entities (primarily ECHDC and the concessionaires) over creating a park/preserve of higher value for hundreds of thousands of people to benefit and enjoy.

While the rest of Buffalo’s waterfront is being developed for active recreation, this beautiful parcel has the opportunity to be a passive and peaceful space devoted to nature. It is something the early planners of our city recognized when they wanted Olmsted to plan a park on Lake Erie to connect our phenomenal park system to the lake.

When Joan and I met Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul approximately eight years ago at the Avant Hotel in Buffalo to present her with a conceptual rendering of a park/preserve on our waterfront, she was intrigued but was not in a position to influence its outcome. Now that she is governor, she can. Gov. Hochul now has the ability to develop our city to be more attuned to the quality of life of ordinary Buffalonians and to the concerns we all share for the future of our planet.

The Lake Erie-Niagara River continuum is one of the largest freshwater flows in the world, and gateway to a globally important habitat and migration corridor for countless species of fish and birds. As one of 43 post-industrial ecosystems across the Great Lakes, it can be the beneficiary of major federal funds for ecosystem restoration and maintenance as well as the reparations funding from the New York State Power Authority.

Our request to Gov. Hochul: Please consider transferring the Outer Harbor land between the old Ford Plant and Wilkeson Pointe from ECHDC to New York State Parks. New York State Parks is better suited to be stewards of this important asset.

Joanne Kahn

Joan Bozer

Melissa Wischerath

21st Century Park

on the Outer Harbor, Inc.