As a proud Eagle Scout and Buffalo native, I’ve been following national coverage of Sen. Tim Kennedy’s bill to end wildlife for cash competitions (“New York considers ban on cash prize contests for hunting coyotes, squirrels, some other wildlife” July 20).
The Outdoor Code is an integral part of every scout’s commitment to treat our land with respect and follow principled outdoor ethics. “I will learn about and practice good conservation of soil, waters, forests, minerals, grasslands, wildlife and energy. I will urge others to do the same.”
Therefore, I respectfully ask Gov. Kathy Hochul to protect our natural resources by signing S.4099 into law. Doing so will ensure proper stewardship and care of our state’s precious wildlife.
Nicholas Hassett
Buffalo