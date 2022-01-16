 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Governor should push for stadium roof, or dome
What is our governor thinking? She should be reaching out or speaking to the owners and city representatives where they have a stadium with a dome or retractable roof. Now is the time to do it. It should have been done in 1973, but that is behind us.

Maybe our owners can pay for the roof portion of the stadium. That would really make a significant impact to their legacy, as owners of the NFL billion dollar-corporation.

What kind of stats do you think Josh Allen could have in this environment in November, December and January?

The receivers were scared to catch his “fastball” with our game against the Patriots.

Think about it.

Joe Ciminelli

West Seneca

