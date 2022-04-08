Letter: Governor should increase the expressway speed limit

The minimum speed on most expressways in the State of New York is 45 mph, according to the American Safety Council. Driving at 30 mph when 85% of the traffic is going faster is dangerous. It is time to return the speed on the Scajaquada Expressway to at least 45 mph.
The reason for the reduction no longer exists since the state Department of Transportation erected barriers near Parkside where the accident happened. Once traffic passes the Delaware exit going west there are no pedestrian areas, so let the governor lift the “temporary” ban and return to a safe and reasonable speed limit on a state expressway.
John Dorn
Buffalo