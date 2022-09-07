Letter: Governor should dedicate Outer Harbor as parkland

Gov. Kathy Hochul often visits our church, Ss. Columba-Brigid in Buffalo, to vote. We’re in an extremely urban setting, yet just a 10-minute bike ride from Buffalo’s magnificent Outer Harbor. The fact that the Outer Harbor lies within our city limits in such close proximity to neighborhoods besieged by shootings, poverty, substandard housing and lack of healthy food options presents us with an incredible opportunity. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., consistently calls for the “development” of the Outer Harbor – logical since “Development” is in their title. However, their idea of development focuses on monetary value. The greatest use of the Outer Harbor would be as dedicated parkland – not only for the people who reside nearby but for the flora and fauna that not only inhabit it, but alight there while migrating.
The next time Hochul visits our church, she might note a sign near our entrance designating us as a Saint Kateri Habitat, meaning we have dedicated a place for the introduction of native plant species, while emphasizing a holistic spirituality and avoiding chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Recently a visitor asked why we don’t have a bigger parking lot. We have made a conscious decision to value nature as part of our parish, and while we don’t have much parking, we do have monarch butterflies, now an endangered species, gracing us with their presence. We hope our governor makes a similar statement by assuring that the Outer Harbor prioritize the value of nature over financial gain by dedicating it as parkland.
Fr. William “Jud” Weiksnar, ofm
Buffalo