Letter: Governor should dedicate Outer Harbor as parkland

Gov. Kathy Hochul often visits our church, Ss. Columba-Brigid in Buffalo, to vote. We’re in an extremely urban setting, yet just a 10-minute bike ride from Buffalo’s magnificent Outer Harbor. The fact that the Outer Harbor lies within our city limits in such close proximity to neighborhoods besieged by shootings, poverty, substandard housing and lack of healthy food options presents us with an incredible opportunity. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., consistently calls for the “development” of the Outer Harbor – logical since “Development” is in their title. However, their idea of development focuses on monetary value. The greatest use of the Outer Harbor would be as dedicated parkland – not only for the people who reside nearby but for the flora and fauna that not only inhabit it, but alight there while migrating.