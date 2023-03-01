I have been following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to go electric in the near future. I can’t help but question the feasibility of this plan after this most recent ice storm. My home had been without power for nearly 24 hours. We were forced to seek shelter at a local hotel until power was restored. We are retired but in a fortunate position to be able to afford this inconvenience and cost and we have neither children nor pets at home. What are those in less advantageous positions to do when power is lost for hours or days at a time?