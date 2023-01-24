Letter: Governor’s climate plan goals will benefit New York

We must slam the brakes on burning fossil fuels, or we are well and truly in for it. The latest news, “U.S. carbon emissions jumped up in 2022,” Jan. 11, is not encouraging. Emissions are not only raising air temperatures. They’ve created a deep-seated heat wave in the ocean, the sink for 90% of excess climate warming. Ocean temperatures have set records for the last four years, with only a slight slowing of the upward trajectory in 2018. Warmer oceans feed increasing numbers of severe, damaging storms with ever more intense and copious rainfall. Warm ocean waters expand, triggering worse and worse flooding. The top layer warms fastest, killing sea life there most rapidly not due to temperature alone, but reduced oxygenation.