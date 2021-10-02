Letter: Governor needs to lift charter school cap

"We have 109,000 kids trapped in failing schools through no fault of their own. I’m here to tell you it’s time for a change.” Those are the words of then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at a 2015 parents and student rally in New York City.

The waiting list today is closer to 160,000 statewide. Minority students from low-income families benefit most from charters. Over 91% are African American or Hispanic. Charters, which are public schools, have outperformed traditional schools each year since 2007, the first year proficiency in English language arts and nath tests were measured. It’s way past time to lift the state cap.

Look no further than the exemplary performance of Success Academy in New York City and three of Buffalo’s best, Buffalo Academy of Science, Tapestry Charter and Elmwood Village Charter. In fact, it was widely reported that Eva Moskowitz, a Democrat and founder of Success Academy, was on Donald Trump’s short list short list of potential candidates for Secretary of Education in 2016

On behalf of the kids, let’s get it done, Gov. Hochul.

Wayne Landesman

Orchard Park