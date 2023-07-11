Intensifying rains are only the latest wake-up call that we have to move faster to curtail climate warming (“Intensifying rains a ‘wake up call’ for hidden flood risks across the U.S.,” June 27). We’re getting calls to action thick and fast: the wildfire smoke that blanketed our region; the unprecedented heat across Texas expanding to the Midwest and south; an early start to the hurricane season. This is the new normal until we make greater strides toward replacing climate-polluting gas generation with clean wind and solar power.

Land-based wind and solar projects have gotten bogged down over local objections, making it impossible for us to effectively shutter the fossil fuel plants that, with their related exploration, drilling and pipelines, are the cause of climate change. Gov. Kathy Hochul must push hard to speed wind and solar farms.

She must keep the focus on true “zero emissions” resources, and not give in to speculative notions of “green hydrogen” and “renewable natural gas” that serve to perpetuate the fossil fuel industry’s control over our energy system. Wind and solar power are proven technologies for keeping the power on safely and reliably.

James A. Carter

Warsaw