Letter: Governor must push for renewable projects

Putting solar panels on a brownfield site doubly renews. We gain a new purpose for essentially discarded land, and an essential step away from burning fossil fuels to relying on renewable power. Brownfield and vacant land siting sidesteps many community objections to solar and wind projects. Creating a community solar project that helps local consumers and small businesses is something we can all unite around.

Community renewable projects are laudable, and as many as can be organized should be. However, they don’t negate the need for truly large-scale renewable plants, 25 megawatts minimum, that would require the Office of Renewable Energy Siting process to kick in. Without large-scale projects, we won’t get to the 70% renewable electric grid the state has committed to by 2030.

The governor must keep his (or her) eye on the ball of climate policy.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw