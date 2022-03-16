 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Governor must invest in EV infrastructure
Letter: Governor must invest in EV infrastructure

Pain at the pump? Try an electric vehicle. EVs are cheaper to run and maintain than gas-powered cars, and come in a vast array of models including SUVS and light trucks. EV sales are rising rapidly as more consumers get the message, and ranges are increasing. Incentives are available to ease the purchase price.

Even as EVs make our lives easier, they are critical for averting the worst, imminent effects of climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The transportation sector is responsible for one third of these emissions, which also increase disease and death for people living within range of major highways.

Homeowners can set up their own charging stations, but Gov. Kathy Hochul must also uphold her promise of investment in massive electric charging infrastructure to make EVs the default normal on our roadways.

Sandra Ebert

Buffalo

