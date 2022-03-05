Letter: Governor must increase state’s climate investment

Just the other day, Everybody’s Column published a letter crying out for more climate crisis coverage in The Buffalo News’ pages. Today, newspapers across the state covered in depth the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report that states clearly that the window for averting a climate crisis is rapidly closing. Without joint action to stop burning fossil fuels, and a major move to renewable energy sources, we are locked into a future of out-of-control fire, flood, natural disasters, heat waves and hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing parts of the world which will have become unlivable.

That is news worth covering as more than a brief aside, as you do in “Supreme Court considers limits on EPA’s reach,” March 1. Even smaller local papers picked up the story as major news. We all need to know where our world is headed. We can at least advocate for Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase climate investment in better transmission lines, wind and solar power and electric vehicle infrastructure and to support the All-Electric Buildings Act.

Climate change is an existential crisis. If we don’t put the brakes on fossil fuels, the terrifying world that’s already made its presence felt is only going to get scarier.

Sara Schultz

Williamsville