Letter: Governor must include All-Electric Act in budget

The Environmental Protection Agency’s new methane rules, just given their approval by President Biden, will slash nationwide methane emissions 87% from 2005 levels by 2030 alone. Methane is an 80% more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

With advanced monitoring technology covering the whole nation and rapid response to leaks, we will avoid about 36 million tons of methane emissions by 2035, the climate damage equivalent of 810 million tons of carbon dioxide and about equal to the total greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. coal-fired plants in 2020.

By 2035, we’ll also escape 9.7 million tons of smog-forming volatile organic compounds, along with 390,000 tons of toxic air pollutants including toluene and carcinogenic benzene. The EPA estimates net climate benefits of $3.1 to $3.2 billion annually.

But new EPA rules don’t address the continuous leakage of methane along the supply chain, from gas plants to pipelines. If the industry is allowed to expand pipelines and hook-ups, methane emissions will continue to grow. While we’re breathing the methane and experiencing its disastrous climate changes, gas customers will be paying for the infrastructure.

The only way to keep methane out of the atmosphere is to convert to renewable power. The Climate Action Council’s final scoping plan must halt new and repowered gas plants and expanded pipelines. Gov. Kathy Hochul must include the All-Electric Building Act in her budget to further prevent us from digging ourselves deeper into gas reliance and its resulting methane damage to the atmosphere and our health.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw