The PolitiFact article, “Ortt on the mark about natural gas, electrical grid,” Feb. 13,Lea praises Senate Minority der Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, for pointing out that today’s electrical grid is insufficient for tomorrow’s needs. Actually, nobody disagrees with that, including supporters of the state’s legal mandate to clean up the grid and proponents of EVs and the All-Electric Building Act. We can also agree that the oceans of today are very deep, but as Greenland and Antarctica keep melting from heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the oceans of the near future will be much deeper, and coastal areas submerged.

Further, the piece presents consistent evidence that the state is preparing for the fully expected increases in electric use. If we had only started planning to stop burning methane gas earlier, we wouldn’t be experiencing the climate disruptions of today.

America was totally unprepared for fighting World War II in 1941, when the attack on Pearl Harbor forced us to reverse our isolationist policy. Yet we mobilized our full resources to ramp up military production, up our intelligence capabilities and train 16 million people for military service alone. With that effort, we won the war.

The climate crisis also has dire consequences for which we’re only starting to prepare. With recent federal and state clean energy and grid investment laws, America can mobilize for a clean future. Gov. Kathy Hochul must accelerate solar and wind farm operation, get New York electrified and win the fight of our lives.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst