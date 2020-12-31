Letter: Governor made a mistake relying on Catholic Health

I am appalled that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has outsourced coordination of Covid-19 vaccine distribution across Western New York to Catholic Health. Catholic Health is a private, avowedly religious corporation whose mission is providing private health care, not coordinating public health vaccination programs.

Mass inoculation is a public health function which government agencies have successfully managed for decades, while Catholic Health has not demonstrated it is competent to do this vitally important job.

Public health professionals in New York’s county health departments, including Dr. Gale Burstein and the professionals in Erie County Department of Health, have been heroically leading the coronavirus response for months, including developing plans with local partners to distribute the vaccine. Erie County recently released its plan. Regionally the counties are already coordinated by the state Department of Health. New York should not be delegating our public health decisions to private or religious entities.

We are in this mess because of an incompetent president elected with no experience in government. He disbanded, mismanaged and failed to mobilize the institutions our country created to protect us from this disaster.