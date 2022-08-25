Letter: Governor, legislators must follow Schumer’s lead

The News editorial board provided succinct and excellent analysis and support of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, its significance for New York, and its establishment of the United States as a global climate leader. The News’ patient and educational responses to the main, ill-informed and tired arguments against climate action was clear, refreshing and necessary.

Also, praise of Senator Charles Schumer was right on the money. He didn’t rest until the IRA was passed. For that, we must thank him.

Meanwhile, it’s time Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature had the courage of Schumer’s convictions. We are not going to move the dial on climate action in New York sufficiently without passage of the All-Electric Building Act, which will get the gas out of new construction. These dwellings would be pre-equipped with the climate-saving electric appliances, as well as relying on all-important electric heating and cooling.

The IRA gives New York a critical Federal boost to state climate change. We must meet the challenge with our best and utmost efforts.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw