 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Governor, legislators must follow Schumer’s lead

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The News editorial board provided succinct and excellent analysis and support of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, its significance for New York, and its establishment of the United States as a global climate leader. The News’ patient and educational responses to the main, ill-informed and tired arguments against climate action was clear, refreshing and necessary.

Also, praise of Senator Charles Schumer was right on the money. He didn’t rest until the IRA was passed. For that, we must thank him.

Meanwhile, it’s time Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature had the courage of Schumer’s convictions. We are not going to move the dial on climate action in New York sufficiently without passage of the All-Electric Building Act, which will get the gas out of new construction. These dwellings would be pre-equipped with the climate-saving electric appliances, as well as relying on all-important electric heating and cooling.

People are also reading…

The IRA gives New York a critical Federal boost to state climate change. We must meet the challenge with our best and utmost efforts.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News