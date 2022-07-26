Letter: Governor is responding correctly to Covid concerns

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended New York’s disaster emergency granting her power to pass pandemic related measures without legislative approval, there are some people up in arms about this. Yes, we are in a low rate of transmission despite cases going up, which in itself is somewhat confusing. However, I believe that is the case as we are still in the case numbers under the “low” statistics. Yet, if cases keep going up, we will go to medium, then high etc. Why wait until then to put a plan in place? It is better to be proactive than reactive. This is not a “power grab,” it is common sense of the governor to think ahead. We should all do that.