Letter: Governor, Democrats offer poor response to firebombing

I am writing in response to claims in the Aug. 3 editorial that there were “false accusations” in remarks I made at the recent reopening of the CompassCare clinic in Amherst.

As elected officials, our first responsibility is protecting New Yorkers. That duty is supposed to transcend politics. However, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and elected Democrats at the state level have been shamefully silent in the case of the June 7 domestic terror attack on CompassCare by radical pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge.

The governor’s only response to the firebombing, through a spokesperson, was a general condemnation of violence with no mention of CompassCare or Jane’s Revenge, their attack or threats. This disinterested reply speaks volumes about her “concern” over this incident and could easily embolden militant pro-abortionists.

In fact, she incited more hate against those with pro-life views a week later when she called us “Neanderthals.” The New York State Catholic Conference responded that it is “…disappointing to hear name calling from the governor when it comes to the millions of pro-life New Yorkers…”

It is easy to predict how the reaction would differ if such an attack occurred at a Planned Parenthood. There would be immediate condemnation and calls to “set aside politics” and recognize that violence is never justified. There would be press conferences and commitments to deliver justice and more funds for security.

The attack on CompassCare elicited no such commitments. Instead, Democrats have allowed this to fade into the background so as not to upset the most radical elements of their base. It has been two months since the attack and there are no arrests.

Their abject failure is as dangerous as it is hypocritical and another example of the state’s Democratic leadership choosing politics over public safety.

George M. Borrello

State Senator, 57th District