Cry me a river that cannibis sellers can’t find local storefronts or cannabis farmers can’t unload their crops. All this hand-wringing at the cannabis board and state government reveals that the true purpose of marijuana legalization was not to protect children or provide a safe product, but rather a money grab for the state. It was bad enough that the legalization legislation prioritized licenses for cannabis-related convictions and now they are considering opening outdoor cannabis farmers markets – so much for regulation.

What the state has created is a promotional apparatus for an unsafe product. Recall that many police officials, teachers, social workers and doctors opposed legalization. The state should be developing a program using the revenues to discourage drug use, especially among those under 25. The effects of pot use on young brains is well documented.

It’s time for the governor and legislators to redirect the cannabis program to prevention and protection of minors rather than promotion of this harmful product.

Melissa Bolz

Buffalo