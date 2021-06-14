Letter: Governments should return life to pre-pandemic state

Most adages have been around for years. Why? Because they hold the wisdom to endure time. My favorite would be something our local, state and federal governments should hold close. Most people have heard “Don’t fix it if it’s not broke.” With that said, why don’t governments take that advice and apply it to reopening our states? It’s really pretty simple. Go back to pre-pandemic. It makes no sense to try and change horses in midstream – that’s another noteworthy adage – once everything is back in place the time to tweak is paramount. The piecemeal approach doesn’t and isn’t working. Governments should do what holds true and not a phony attempt to garner votes. Do what’s correct for a return to normalcy. A strong recovery is not yet terminal though my favorite adage is getting close to the demise of the dinosaurs.