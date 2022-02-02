Letter: Government policy should support renewable energy

The petroleum industry does not need defenders. It already has lobbyists paving its way through legislative halls. And why are our heating bills going up? It’s everything to do with market forces in the natural gas industry and nothing to do with renewable energy.

We need government policy that encourages renewable energy. I have no idea where the letter writer found his facts to suggest that the renewable energy business is corrupt. The fossil fuel industry is the guilty party, which funds activist groups to oppose renewable projects and lines the pockets of elected officials.

As our electric grid becomes more renewable, electric heating and cooling makes more sense. Electricity prices are lower and more stable than fossil fuel prices. We can take advantage of that through switching to air source and ground source heating and cooling while saving 40 to 70% on energy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges two million electric homes by 2030, and a ban on gas hook-ups in new buildings by 2027. We can do better than that with the All-Electric Building Act, which would ban them by 2024.