Letter: Government leaders must learn economics

Undeniably, there is an incestuous relationship between increased government spending and inflation. Infusing the economy of any nation, anywhere in the world, with an excessive amount of allegedly surplus money (in reality, in the United States it’s money we don’t have) will, without question, increase the inflationary pressure on that economy. That’s an incontrovertible fact of economics. If our nation’s leaders are unaware of this long established principle – that in it itself is a serious issue. But, for the sake of argument, let’s assume that they are indeed aware of this reality. What then, might be the motivation for funneling billions of unnecessary dollars into an already overheated economy?