 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Government leaders must learn economics

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Undeniably, there is an incestuous relationship between increased government spending and inflation. Infusing the economy of any nation, anywhere in the world, with an excessive amount of allegedly surplus money (in reality, in the United States it’s money we don’t have) will, without question, increase the inflationary pressure on that economy. That’s an incontrovertible fact of economics. If our nation’s leaders are unaware of this long established principle – that in it itself is a serious issue. But, for the sake of argument, let’s assume that they are indeed aware of this reality. What then, might be the motivation for funneling billions of unnecessary dollars into an already overheated economy?

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News