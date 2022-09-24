Letter: Government is failing on current migrant issue

All we are hearing is the border is secure. I see pictures of migrants in tents and sitting on sidewalks. The Texas border towns are claiming there are more migrants than citizens in their towns. The governors have been asking for help and Joe Biden has turned a deaf ear. Now the migrants are being brought into “sanctuary cities” and the residents and politicians are upset. People are complaining they are being used as pawns yet they are not welcome where they live. Our government has the ability to control this problem. Why aren’t they?