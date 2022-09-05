Letter: Government handouts promote irresponsibility

Government programs that supposedly save us from individual stupidity explodes the debt, weakening our moral fiber. The Constitution does not promise happiness, only its pursuit. We have gotten away from common sense. Propping up irresponsible corporations deemed too big to fail is folly. Tax breaks for businesses that cannot thrive on their own are insane. Forgiving individual debts that never should have been taken on is crazy.

Giving cash handouts to people who are envious of others is ludicrous. It will never stop as long as a politician’s only goal is more power, promising “freebies” to get in, and stay in office. Branding massive spending programs as somehow saving money is the real big lie. The gullible buy it, believing costs are shifted to “the rich.”

I have long advocated true debt reduction – not to be confused with supposed “deficit lowering.” A lowered deficit is still a deficit, taking us further into debt. We need true lowering of the total debt, not just temporary slowing of the calamitous descent into inevitable bankruptcy.

Eventually continued free spending of money we do not have will result in disastrous consequences. The longer we wait, the worse it will be. Reducing the debt will undoubtedly require some pain. But putting it off only makes it worse. Better to accept some pain now than a total melt down later. We owe it to ourselves and our children. We must lower total spending and increase revenue (raise taxes) now.

Politicians who won't do this simply to stay in office and increase their power are guilty of malfeasance, if not treason. Both major parties share the blame. We must somehow find a way to elect those who will address the long term problem, not promise irresponsible candy.

Larry Beanan

Tonawanda