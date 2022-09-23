Letter: Government creates anxiety, now wants to test Americans

So the government wants to test Americans (up to age 65) for anxiety. It’s a no-brainer why we have anxiety. The government is the reason, starting at the local levels and ending in Washington. Joe Biden claims the economy is doing better. Where? Prices are still at an all-time high, gas is still obnoxiously high, the Dow is tanking, interest rates are rising, so those who overpaid for their houses are paying more than expected for interest. Biden wants to forgive student loan debt. What about forgiving back property taxes due by those trying to hang on to their homes but are finding it more difficult all the time? He seems to be focusing on the middle working class but there are many senior citizens really suffering with this economy.

I know nobody cares about senior citizens, not one politician cares enough to fight for us. Money is dished out to all kinds of groups of people, except for us. We’re good enough to have to help pay for a new stadium, but if we get behind on our taxes, our property gets seized by the county, and it doesn’t matter if you’re disabled. No one cares.

There is a real estate auction coming up on Oct. 6 for properties seized by banks for nonpayment of mortgages and the county for nonpayment of taxes. Anxiety is caused by our so-called government leaders who lie like crazy to be elected. Soon the cardboard boxes senior citizens will have to be living in will be taxed.

If money is going to be dished out like water, at least include all of those who need it, even to those of us senior citizens who don’t matter one iota. Anxiety? Any senior citizen can tell you what anxiety is. A lot of us live it every single day. Single parents, caretakers and the disabled are anxiety riddled and there isn’t help out there, no matter what the government agencies say. We will all remember this on election day.

Sandra Miller

West Seneca