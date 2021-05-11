Letter: Gould will do his job, unlike Howard acolytes

There seems to be no end to headlines about the failures of Sheriff Tim Howard’s administration.

We’ve endured the accounts of grisly and avoidable deaths at the Holding Center and seen the sheriff all but laugh in the face of fellow elected officials as they demand accountability.

And now the latest: Mysterious missing evidence concerning a deputy’s violent misconduct.

These issues all stem from a basic lack of respect for the rule of law Howard is sworn to uphold. Furthermore, he’s doubled down by actually refusing to enforce laws he doesn’t agree with.

Unfortunately, the Republican candidates who want to succeed Howard have promised to do the very same thing. They will be politicians first, law enforcement officers second.

We need to set a different course, which is why I’ve been impressed with the pledge made by Brian Gould. As sheriff, Gould will leave politics at the door and simply do his job.

What a truly awesome concept.

Michael Fay

Depew